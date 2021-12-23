PSquare, Tems to take over Christmas weekend at Livespot X Festival

Twin sensation, Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as P Square, and Grammy-nominated singer, Tems, will on December 25 and 26, 2021 respectively headline their own concerts at Livespot X Festival. The concerts which were originally slated to hold on last weekend will now be held on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the music stars have promised fans an unforgettable experience.

In Tems’ words, “Like my E.P, If Orange Was a Place, this concert will take on a unique texture and mood. It is going to be a very special night for my fans in Lagos and myself included as it is the first time I’ll be headlining a concert in Nigeria in two years, so we had to move it to Boxing Day to make it an even more special gift.”

P Square, who had initially postponed the concert due to Peter’s ill health, will headline ‘P Square REACTIVATED’, bringing back their hits and their much-anticipated synergy on stage. Fans have been creating a buzz on social media on the return of this duo that gave music fans hits like ‘Do Me,’ ‘Alingo’ ‘Personally’, ‘Beautiful Onyinye’ and more.

“We’re very excited to step out as P Square again in a beautifully curated experience for our fans and as such, we’ll be looking forward to what will be the best show we’ve ever had,” the duo said in a statement.

Deola Art Alade, the Managing Director and CEO of Livespot360, organisers of the festival, said she is looking forward to hosting the superstar brothers on Christmas Day and Tems on boxing day, mentioning that they will definitely be the biggest shows from the stars to date.

