Three explosions hit Maiduguri ahead of Buhari’s visit 

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members have launched rockets near airforce base on Thursday afternoon as President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Maiduguri to commission projects.

There was no immediate word on who fired the projectiles, but the rockets hit Bulunkutu Kasuwa, Ajjiri cross and Ngomari Ayafe in which 2 persons were said to have lost their lives according to our sources.

Witnesses told Tribune Online that some of the rockets had landed in Ngomari Ayafe neighbourhood, less than two miles from the airforce base where President Buhari landed.

It was the second of such strikes in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital since the 4th December attack.

Details Later…

