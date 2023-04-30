The Anti-Corruption Crusaders Network, based in Kaduna, has urged the Nigerian Police Authorities to reward Abdullahi Lawal, the former Sokoto State Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for rejecting a N50 million bribe from two Chinese officials.

The group believes that Lawal, a senior police officer, should receive a special promotion from the highest police authorities for his patriotism and honesty.

Comrade Shehu Abubakar, the leader of the crusaders in the state, made the appeal during an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

It will be recalled,the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal had found Mr. Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Kuai guilty of two of a three-count charges that included conspiracy, money laundering, and attempted bribery to the tune of N50 Million brought against them by the EFCC.

Shehu praised Abdullahi Lawal as a patriotic and honest police officer whose actions had dispelled negative perceptions of police officers.

“This is why we are calling on the Police Authorities to reward the officer with a special promotion for his patriotism, which led to the arrest of the two convicted Chinese men in Sokoto.

” Nigeria needs more God-fearing, hardworking, and patriotic officers like him in the fight against corruption in this country. Rewarding officers like him will serve as motivation to other junior-ranking officers to emulate him,” he said.

Abdul Abdul Rahman Giwa, another member of the anti-corruption group, also commended the judiciary for upholding the truth by ensuring that the Chinese men were convicted.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing officers like Abdullahi Lawal, who served and continued to serve their country with dedication and patriotism.

Giwa further explained that the officer’s actions demonstrated to the world that Nigerians were not corrupt because there were citizens who were proud of their country.