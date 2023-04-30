Former lawmaker and foremost social commentator, Shehu Sani has reacted to evacuation process put in place by federal government to evacuate Nigerian students stranded in Sudan back home.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the evacuation of 2,400 students and other Nigerians trapped by the ongoing conflict in Sudan took off on a slow start last Wednesday, as only 15 out of the 40 buses required for the exercise were provided.

Although the Federal Government hired 40 buses for the repatriation of the citizens from Khartoum and other cities to Egypt, only 10 buses were available as of Wednesday morning, while additional five buses were provided later in the day.

This was happening as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama claimed the Federal Government had been charged $1.2m for the evacuation of Nigerian nationals out of Sudan.

But reacting, in a tweet on his verified handle Sunday, Sani described the waiting for the Nigerian evacuees as “longest journey in Nigeria’s history”.

“This Khartoum to Abuja Journey is the longest in the history of our country,” he tweeted.

