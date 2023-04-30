Two persons have lost their lives in a road accident at Irepeni village along Zariagi-Okene road in Kogi while 12 others were sustained injured on Sunday.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 persons, including the driver.

The FRSC Commander in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, said that the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at Irepeni village along Zariagi-Okene road.

Dawulung explained that the crash was caused by speed and tyre burst that made the vehicle to summersault.

“The injured have already been conveyed to Kekere Hospital, Kabba Junction, Zariagi by our personnel who carried out the rescue operation.

“Already, the corpses of the dead passengers have been claimed by relatives for burial,” he said.

The sector commander sympathized with the families of the victims and urged drivers to avoid night journeys, speed, and use of worn-out or expired tyres.

He also charged motorists to always observe 40 minutes rest after every four hours drive, to ward off fatigue and drowsiness.

Dawulung thanked the military for the security cover provided to FRSC personnel that conducted the rescue operation.

He solicited more synergy with all security agencies to save lives and property on highways.