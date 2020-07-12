Review of Yejide Kilanko’s ‘Daughters who walk this path’

The recent happenings in the society today makes Daughters who walk this path a very important addition to the already screaming voices that want to see the social change from the culture of injustice, rape, police brutality, ethnic bias to a culture of acceptance, justice, tolerance and stability.

Let’s start with a brief synopsis. Morayo’s world is shaken a bit when her albino sister is born. As a young girl, she watches the prejudice against her sister and while dealing with growing up and being an adolescent, she is raped and silenced. When she eventually speaks, a wall goes up between her and her parents leaving her to confide in her aunty, Morenike who is already familiar with the trauma that rape brings. The trauma Eniayo and Morenike face, speaks about a collective experience of many young girls in Nigeria and around the world.

Morayo is able to face her struggles and trauma with the help of Aunty Morenike even though her past leads her to promiscuity and a very high sense of fear and insecurity. Her love for her sister and Aunty Morenike helps her face her fears and make necessary changes. More so, the counsel of Aunty Morenike stirs her to the right path.

Daughters who walk this path speaks about how rape can lead to the mental and physical breakdown of the victim. Morayo goes into the university and becomes promiscuous. Her promiscuity is her attempt to validate herself. It is an attempt to prove to herself that she can control who she gives her body to after she had an experience where her innocence was forcefully taken.

I will recommend Daughters who walk this path to every Nigerian who needs to grasp what is happening in our society and make informed decisions and stand for justice. This book makes you think deeply on what it means when someone says “I was raped”. You may not totally understand the pain but you will empathize rather than criticize. The language is well written and enriched with code-mixing. Yejide infuses oratory through folktales that also contribute to the overall message of the book. Well written, well delivered. A MUST READ!

Onome Onwah is a Book Critic and Enthusiast!