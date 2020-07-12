Lagos discharges 56 COVID-19 fully recovered patients

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced the discharge of 56 COVID-19 patients; comprising 12 females and 44 males, including nine foreign nationals from various government isolation facilities in the state to reunite with the society, having recovered fully and tested negative to the virus.

The governor made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, while giving an update on the pandemic.

According to him, the patients were 25 from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, eight from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Onikan, and 15 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the latest figure brings the total number of the patients so far discharged in the state to 1897 since the pandemic broke out, having been successfully managed.

The governor charged Lagosians to remember that COVID-19 is real and should, therefore, continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government to ensure a COVID-19 Free Lagos.

“Good people of Lagos,

“Today, 56 #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 44 males including 9 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 25 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 3 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“This brings to 1897, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“Remember, COVID19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” he stated.

Tribune