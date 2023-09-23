Doing the yeoman’s job, Reuben Habib, is the man at the helms of affairs of the sprawling Ife Grand Resort, one of the legacies of His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Reuben, a Canadian and seasoned hospitality expert with stints in La Campagne Tropicana and other A-list holiday destination is blessed to have an affinity with the Yoruba race and has dedicated his whole life to help sail the dreams of his monarch principal as he plans to transform Ile-Ife, which is the cradle of the yorubas to a smart city that will put the ancient city on the global map and also impact its fortunes.

The resort has over a hundred rooms, event centres, cinemas, ostrich barn, African Village, sports centre, children’s playground, the Adire Foundation Institute and many other interesting facilities that give it a 4-star status.

The General Manager, Abib in a recent conference promoting the resort towards the forthcoming Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife commended the Ooni’s resilience and his dream to use the resort to generate employment, promote entertainment, offer relaxation and also encourage entrepreneurship within his kingdom.

