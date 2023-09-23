Aso Ebi is derived from Yoruba culture and it literally means “uniform”. It is usually fabric chosen to be worn by family members, relatives, friends, and sometimes, well-wishers of the family on specific occasions.
Aso Ebi comes in different colours, styles, fabrics and more.
Sometimes, everyone wears the same style but in recent times, everyone just buys the aso ebi and rock it in different styles.
PHOTOS: INTERNET
