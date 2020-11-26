Retraction

On Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November13, 2020, we reported a story entitled “Alleged embezzlement: ICPC grills 4 Oyo LG chairmen for 6 hours in Abuja,” through our Online medium. We have since found out that the affected local government chairmen were invited to the ICPC Abuja office for information on offences said to have been committed by their predecessors in office. They were not the offenders.

We hereby retract the story as it relates to the four chairmen.

The error is regretted.

-Editor

