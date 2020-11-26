Bauchi Police arrests 63-year-old, 56-year-old men for alleged raping 13-year-old girl

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Musa aged 63 years and Nuhu Isah 56 years of Unguwan Gado, Bauchi for allegedly having unlawfully carnal knowledge of 13-year-old girl of Sabon Kaura, Bauchi.

The Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, in a press release stated that the act was committed on different occasions in a security room located at new GRA near Sindaba Hotel Bauchi as Ibrahim and Nuhu gave her N1000 and N300 respectively.

The PPRO stated that the first suspect was employed as a security guard in the building and took advantage of the girl. On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, evacuated the victim and rushed her to the hospital for medical examination while the suspects were arrested and have confessed to the offence.

Though they have confessed, further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the level of the offence after which the two suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also, the Command arrested suspected armed robbers on November 23, 2020, namely; Yakubu Hussaini (AKA) Abba Laba 20 years of Kofar Dumi and Bashir Ibrahim (AKA) Bashoo aged 23 years of the same address.

The suspects are among the notorious armed robbers who have terrorised Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Kaduna states who have escaped from custody sometime in the year 2019.

Also, the suspects engaged themselves among those who attacked the local vigilante group, Komiti office in Zango and kofar Dumi area of Bauchi. The PPRO stated that the suspects will be profiled and charged to court.

The Command also arrested more suspects on November 22, 2020, Kabiru Adamu aged 25 years of Igbo quarters Bauchi metropolis and Markus Kyala aged 45 years of Bigi Village in Bauchi LGA.

The suspects went to Bauchi State Development Board where 650 Tricycles (Keke Napep) purchased by Bauchi State Government for disbursement were kept, conspired among themselves and stole 127 spare tyres of the Keke Napep,

Some of the spare tyres were recovered from the suspects as the investigation is on-going after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Command is also embarking on screening of offenders/harbouring criminals. On November 22, the Command operatives attached to Bureau acting on credible information arrested one Sadiya Mohammed Yaro AKA (Sadiya Kaura) aged 28 years of Kofar Dumi area of Bauchi metropolis, the suspect on several occasion has been harbouring criminals in her residence at Kofar Dumi.

Also immediately after attacked of the Komiti office in Bauchi metropolis, she made some audio publication hailing the hoodlums and supporting them, the investigation is on-going after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

While reiterating his commitment to fighting crime and criminality in the state, the CP, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, therefore, cautioned the youths against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends and also enjoined citizens to promote moral values and shun all forms of crime and criminality.

The PPRO stated that with the recent achievements recorded by the command in the fight against Sara-Suka, armed robbery and thuggery, rape and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state, the Commissioner charged investigators to be curious with offenders and make sure no false allegation was made against anyone.

