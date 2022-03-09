Respect court judgement, Okorocha tells Ebonyi governor

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has advised the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi to respect the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja which asked him to vacate his office as governor of the southeast state.

A federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday, ordered Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and the Deputy Governor, Dr Eric Igwe, to vacate their offices, after their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The order was made on Tuesday by Justice Inyang Ekwo, who in the judgement described their defection as unconstitutional.

Justice Ekwo declared that having defected from the PDP, under which platform they came into power, to the APC, the duo were deemed to have resigned from the office and, hence, no longer entitled to be called the governor or deputy governor.

But Governor Umahi in his reaction dismissed the judgement as procured and vowed not to respect the Court ruling.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday at the APC national secretariat, Senator Okorocha said the judgment of a competent court of law must be respected.

He said the reaction of the Ebonyi State Governor was an affront to the judiciary.

He said: “Every pronouncement by the courts should be obeyed unless subjected to a superior court for appeal. In other words, where there is an appeal to a superior court on any matter, the lower court ceases to have authority over the matter. Nobody in this country should say he will not obey any court order. Section 287 of our constitution makes it clear that ‘every institution and organ of government should be obeyed but thank God for the ruling party, it has respect for the rule of law.

“First, it is assumed that the court order no matter what form and shape it takes must be obeyed but secondly you have an opening to go to the Court of Appeals to allow the superior court to suspend the judgement of the lower court. So you have obeyed if you tell the superior court to give you another hearing on the matter. It does not mean you have not obeyed the lower court but you give the superior court to re-hear the matter.”

