FG denies having any preferred bidder for Nigeria Air

The Federal Ministry of Aviation has denied a report in some quarters in the media that some airlines were pined to win the bidder for Nigeria Air.

According to a statement from the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu said “our attention has been drawn to reports in some media to the effect that Qatar Airways has been chosen as the preferred bidder for Nigeria’s national carrier, ‘Nigeria Air’.

“The report, coming just two days after the issuance of a Request For Proposal which was published in local and international news media, is not only false but capable of discrediting the process for the establishment of the airline, and discouraging interested parties.

“We wish to state that throughout the process leading to the publication of the Request for Proposal, the guiding principle has been transparency and accountability which we promised will remain till the final delivery of the project, and by which we stand.

“We wish to state categorically that no corporate entity or individual has been appointed or selected, or even preferred for the project as the process for selection has just started with the Request for Proposal.

“All interested partners and the public are therefore advised to discountenance the report and proceed with their proposals as we assure them of our unalloyed commitment to transparency and accountability till the end of the process.”

The statement reaffirmed that, “our driving force is the commitment of the Buhari administration to bequeath to the country a national carrier that Nigerians would be proud of, and our determination and commitment to it remain stoic.

“Finally we wish to appeal to media practitioners to always confirm information from the right quarters before going to press so as to avoid misleading the public.”

