Ease of doing business: FG engages stakeholders on subnational report methodology

The Federal Government (FG) has brought together state reform champions to discuss the subnational report methodology on ease of business.

It said the different state actors were being engaged to discuss the methodology for the Subnational Report while sharing experiences on how they have enabled varying reforms and activities to create an enabling business environment in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists, on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the technical deep dive is aimed at bringing collaborations between the three tiers of governments; Federal, State and Local.

“it is the reform champions from all the states partnering with their colleagues at the federal level to talk about how we can improve the business climate in Nigeria, as you know, no business is domiciled at the federal government.

“Every business has their location, the head of this in one of the states or the FCT. So with this collaboration, we’re making sure that all the issues that MSMEs have told PEBEC over the last almost six years are replicated across state governments,” she said.

She stressed that the council has so far implemented 160 reforms, while at the federal level, it engages with about 55 Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

At the subnational level, she, however, noted that each state across the federation has ease of doing business council which is sometimes Chaired by the Governors, Deputy Governors or Secretary to the government among others.

“So this is like a discussion and training on how states are going to get to position themselves. Now what is important is the reforms themselves and how they impact on the private sector,” She noted.

She noted the place of collaboration and coordination in achieving its aims saying: “Well, it’s been a good start, but we have a lot of work to do. Collaboration is important, coordination is important. So even when states have started doing some work, they need to coordinate it and that’s why they need to share.

“They want to be taken through. So that’s why we’re hosting them for two days to really share the information so that they can go back to their states.”

During the panel discussion on learning from state representatives who have implemented reforms, the Special Adviser to Abia State Governor, Mr Chinenye Nwogu, mentioned how the Rural Electrification Agency’s Energising Markets Initiative has helped in easing the power supply issue within the Ariaria market.