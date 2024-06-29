Residents, students and some chief executives in Adamawa state have commended the interventions and some landmark projects completed and still ongoing carried out by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The commendations were made during the inspection visit of projects under construction in the state visit by the commission today Saturday.

Isa Maigida, one of the residents who spoke with Nigeria Tribune in Michika said the intervention of NEDC in completing the Kuzumu bridge linking Mubi, Hong to Bazza and Michika towns that was a nightmare to residents was a thing of joy and appreciation.

According to him “This bridge since it collapsed some years back, we have lost a lot of people and properties, particularly during the Boko Haram attack on us.

“The contractor that was handling the project did absolutely nothing but when NEDC came to look at it, I was privileged to I around, the MD who the team here promised us that the commission would and today as you can the bridge is 100 per cent completed.

“We are very happy, motorist, travellers and the communities around are happy,” he said.

Other residents in Madagali, Yola and Mubi, Gidado Bulus, Mohammed Mohamed and Bako Ibrahim commended NEDC for their interventions describing them as God-sent.

In all the schools, hospitals and sites visited by the inspection teams both students and the chief executive of the schools expressed joy and satisfaction with the various interventions which range from access roads, construction of classroom blocks, provision of solar energy-powered boreholes, bridges liking communities to medical buildings among others in the state.

While thanking NEDC, the Chief Medical Director of MAUTH, Professor Bakari Adamu Girei, Professor Benson Baha, Provest College of Education (COE) Hong and the Vice Chancellor, Adamawa State University, Mubi, Professor Stephen Lagu thanked the NEDC for coming to their aid through the construction of the mega accident and emergency centre in the hospital and access road to the school.

The Managing Director of the NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali who led the team on a three-day inspection tour of the Commission’s projects in the three senatorial districts expressed satisfaction with the state of most of the ongoing projects in the state.

He vowed to sanction any contractor that would not abide by the agreement reached but promised to look into the challenges being faced so as to ensure the timely completion of all the projects.

Alkali while speaking to journalists said, “The rationale of the visit is to simply access the progress made, identify challenges and come up with solutions for the benefits of the state and its teeming people.

“Most of the projects across the states are doing well, I have seen them, we want to make sure that those having challenges are looked into and make sure we provide solutions to those problems so that they could be completed,” he said.

Some of the projects inspected include the ongoing construction of 500 housing units in the state capital, 40 housing projects in Hong, the ongoing construction of an accident and emergency unit in Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), solar-powered boreholes at FCE and Yola, also the installation of street lights in parts of Yola metropolis and the solar powered street lights in Adamawa state polytechnic.

Other projects inspected by the team include three mega schools being constructed in each of the senatorial zones of the state, a 2.5km access road at College of Education Hong, 40 housing units at College of Education (COE) Hong, 32km Garkida –Dabna road in which 14km has already been completed and Dilchim bridge which is under construction.

Alhaji Alkali and his team also visited a collapsed bridge along Madagali-Waga- Gwoza road for possible intervention.

The water project in Mubi Polytechnic and ongoing project sites at the state university Mubi were inspected, and he promised that the commission would look into the request made by the CEOs for more interventions.

With the exception of the Dilichim bridge which is under construction, the two bridges along the Mubi-Gwoza road which were destroyed during the Boko Haram attack have all been completed.

