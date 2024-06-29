Stakeholders at the one-day State2State quarterly conflict mitigation and prevention dialogue in Sokoto State have called on investors especially foreign investors in the state to set up their business close to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

They also urged civil society organizations as well as media partners to identify some of the skills that can benefit those living in the camp across the state so as to make life meaningful for them.

Speaking in his opening remarks, representative of the State2State, Abdullahi Abdulrahman Shagari, who represents the M&E coordinator said the idea of bringing the stakeholders together was to identify issues that can cause conflict and recommend a solution.

He said the aim of the USAD State2State is to see the outcome of conflict dialogue and not just to discuss about it.

He, however, challenges every member of the stakeholders to ensure that there is changes going forward in conflict mitigation and prevention in the state.

He further called on members of the stakeholders to have a discussion with the education curriculum that can generate personal employment upon graduation.

Also speaking, Dr Auwal Musa, the state coordinator of Open Government Partnership (OGP) said the objective of the meeting is to assign responsibility to every member of the group.

He said the stakeholders’ meeting is to make a point to be addressed and possibly proffer a solution to such a point in the end.

The stakeholders meeting which was held at the Command Guest House, Sokoto, was sponsored by USAID State2State, while participants were drawn from media, and civil society organizations among others.

