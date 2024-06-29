The Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State is to hold Its 14th joint graduation ceremony spanning 14 academic years (2017/2018 to 2022/2023)academic session on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Usman Sani Tunga on Saturday at a Pre Convocation Press Conference, on the lineup of activities for the convocation stated that the convocation ceremony affects graduands from the 2017/2018 to 2022/2023 academic session.

Tunga explained that the pre-convocation lecture will be delivered by an erudite scholar of International repute and a highly experienced university administrator, Professor Musa Yauri, Vice Chancellor, Al-Qalam University Katsina, Katsina State with the title “Challenges of Contemporary Nigerian Economy, the Role of Polytechnics in Human Capital Development.”

According to the Rector, the Polytechnic would Commission new projects executed in the school and would be performed by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu.

The Rector also announced that prizes will also be given to deserving graduands, adding that, three illustrious Nigerians who have contributed to the society and impacted on humanity would be awarded with prestigious fellowship of the institution.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE