Residents, motorists seek Oyo govt, Folarin’s intervention over damaged Oluyole Estate bridge

Residents and motorists plying Mobil/Oluyole Estate Extension road have appealed to the Oyo State Government and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin to help with the repair of the damaged bridge expansion joint which they said has been the cause of serious traffic gridlock in the area for over a year.

The residents and motorists while speaking during a visit by Tribune Online to the area, noted that though the bridge expansion joint had been bad ever since it was constructed, a series of calls have been made to the state government to see to the repair have yielded no response.

They noted that the traffic gridlock being caused by the slowing down of movement of vehicles as a result of the bad bridge expansion joint has now escalated after the resumption of academic activities as there are numerous public and private schools domiciled in the axis.

One of the residents who identified himself as Banji Daramola, while speaking with Tribune Online said: “It is quite sad that ever since we have been making noise about this bridge, the Oyo State Government has turned deaf ears to our yearnings.

“This is why I think Senator Teslim Folarin who is seeking to become the governor of Oyo State should take up the responsibility of repairing the bridge because he also resides in Oluyole Estate.

Aside from this, his house in Oluyole State is actually his political abode, so for me, there is nothing wrong with him looking for a way to repair the bridge so as to reduce the suffering of the residents and other road users.”

A teacher who works with one of the schools in the area, who craved anonymity, while appealing to Senator Teslim Folarin said, she hopes the Senator would answer their call by intervening in the repair of the bridge expansion joint of which she said residents and motorists would forever be immensely grateful if he responded accordingly.”

A commercial vehicle driver, Mr Jelili Adeogun, who claimed to be plying the road on a daily basis said he had lost not less than three tyres in the last one year, as a result of the bad bridge expansion joint.

He further said: “I still believe that the Oyo State Government can do something about the repair of the bad portion on the bridge, I can only appeal to the state government to help fix the bridge so that commercial activities in that axis will not be further hindered.”

