Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road reconstruction: Wait no more, Oluwo appeals to Osun govt

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to the Osun state government under the leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to commence reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan without wasting time saying, the bad condition of the road has crippled commercial activities in the area.

The monarch in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo stressed that neglect of the road has done a lot of economic harm to the state.

According to him, “the deplorable state of the road had forced some traders to be avoiding Osun State. Many traders are avoiding Osun State singularly because they have no alternative to the deplorable Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Now, that it has been approved, the Osun government should wait no more.”

He however beseeched the government on prompt reconstruction, saying the people of Osun West in particular and Osun State by extension will forever be grateful to his government.

While commending the governor for his readiness, he enjoined politicians to stop politicizing development, saying the road is acute to re-awakening the commercial, bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo States.

Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo State governments for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval by the two states, noting its reconstruction will in no small way ameliorate passengers’ plight and boost the economy of the duo.

He said no patriot of the two states will consider such a project of monumental benefit a wasteful project, urging politicians to stop politicizing development.

“Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is the economic livewire of Osun State and in particular, Osun West Senatorial District in terms of road networks. That is the only straight road connecting Lagos and Ibadan with Osun State. Its economic advantage to Nigeria and the Geo political zone is enormous ”

“While I commend the government of both Osun and Oyo States for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval, I appeal to the Osun State government to “wait no more”. The two are wonderful governors whose performances are enviable. They have set a pace for other leaders to follow, that party affiliation should be set aside when development is involved

“I urge politicians in every state to emulate these wonderful personalities. Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is acute to strengthen the commercial and economic relationship of Osun with many states. Osun Patriots should look beyond politics. We should stop politicizing development

“Every bad road is criminals’ hideouts. The status of the road is causing a lot of accidents. I know the time has come for people to smile on this road. The government should be fast. I’m eager to see my people smiling. Oyetola put a smile on our faces,” he submitted.

