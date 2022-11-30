Reps warn police against partisanship, provision of security for politicians

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday warned the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to avoid being partisans in the deployment of security to politicians and other stakeholders before and during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The lawmakers gave the charge during the debate on a motion on the ‘Need to condemn attacks on offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’, sponsored by Hon. Olarewaju Ibrahim.

While expressing grave concern over the frequent systemic arson and attacks on INEC personnel, offices, and facilities, the lawmakers called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba as well as heads of various security agencies to synergy with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minster of Justice, Abubakar Malami with a view to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators behind the destruction of personnel, offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Olanrewaju observed that the frequent systemic arson and attacks on the personnel, offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the premeditated attacks are targeted at crippling the Commission and scuttling the 2023 General Elections.

“The House also notes that between February 2019 and May 2021 the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) reported at least 41 arsons were carried out on the Independent National Electoral Commission facilities in 14 States.

“The House is aware that on 10 November 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, was set ablaze by hoodlums with not less than 65000 uncollected PVCs razed down by the fire.

“The House is also aware that in 2019, a Single PVC was estimated to cost about N170, 000. 00 which may cost more for the Commission to produce, alongside the main building, movable assets and facilities such as 904 Ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, 8 electric power generators and 65,699 Uncollected Permanent Voters Cards which were reportedly destroyed by unidentified persons at the Abeokuta South Local Government Office.

“The House is worried that on the same day, Arsonists and thugs set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) building at Oke Iresi, Ede South Local Government of Osun State; Also worried that if these systematically orchestrated attacks on personnel and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission are not checked, the actions are capable of disrupting the 2023 general election.

“The House observes that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) guarantees democratic governance as the only acceptable and legitimate means of governance and democracy is only sustained by free, fair and credible elections, hence, an attack against elections is an attack against democratic governance and perpetrators of such attacks are enemies of the country.

“The House is disturbed that despite the affront to democracy and the Constitution of the Nigerian State, the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies have been unable to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Hon. Olanrewaju said.

The lawmakers also condemned all forms of attack on the facilities and buildings of the Federal Government in the country, particularly attacks on the INEC facilities and infrastructure.

The House also urged all the politicians and stakeholders to uphold various accords signed ahead of the 2023 general election and ensure that their supporters refrain from attacks and violence before or during the 2023 elections.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the incessant inferno on INEC Offices in different parts of the Country and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.