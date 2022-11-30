Reps warn police against partisanship, provision of security for politicians

• Ask IGP, security agencies, AGF to prosecute promoters of attack on INEC personnel, offices

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps warn police against partisanship, provision of security for politicians, Reps summon NSIA, Reps adopt committee's recommendations on exemption of NASS workers from contributory pension, underfunding of Auditor-General's office, Reps Committee charges ECN, NOTAP efforts to make Nigeria hub for renewable energy, Reps allay fears on sale of Polaris Bank, confirm presidential approval, Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties, emergency on ravaging flood nationwide,Reps pass Appropriation bill, NSCDC recruitment since 2012, Reps approve total expenditure, Medium Term Expenditure report, Reps to address building collapse, Reps quiz FIRS over tax , security services welfare commission, reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road, Reps urge FG to include Igbo-Ora town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List, Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday warned the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to avoid being partisans in the deployment of security to politicians and other stakeholders before and during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The lawmakers gave the charge during the debate on a motion on the ‘Need to condemn attacks on offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’, sponsored by Hon. Olarewaju Ibrahim.

While expressing grave concern over the frequent systemic arson and attacks on INEC personnel, offices, and facilities, the lawmakers called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba as well as heads of various security agencies to synergy with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minster of Justice, Abubakar Malami with a view to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators behind the destruction of personnel, offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Olanrewaju observed that the frequent systemic arson and attacks on the personnel, offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the premeditated attacks are targeted at crippling the Commission and scuttling the 2023 General Elections.

“The House also notes that between February 2019 and May 2021 the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) reported at least 41 arsons were carried out on the Independent National Electoral Commission facilities in 14 States.

“The House is aware that on 10 November 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, was set ablaze by hoodlums with not less than 65000 uncollected PVCs razed down by the fire.

“The House is also aware that in 2019, a Single PVC was estimated to cost about N170, 000. 00 which may cost more for the Commission to produce, alongside the main building, movable assets and facilities such as 904 Ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, 8 electric power generators and 65,699 Uncollected Permanent Voters Cards which were reportedly destroyed by unidentified persons at the Abeokuta South Local Government Office.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


“The House is worried that on the same day, Arsonists and thugs set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) building at Oke Iresi, Ede South Local Government of Osun State; Also worried that if these systematically orchestrated attacks on personnel and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission are not checked, the actions are capable of disrupting the 2023 general election.

“The House observes that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) guarantees democratic governance as the only acceptable and legitimate means of governance and democracy is only sustained by free, fair and credible elections, hence, an attack against elections is an attack against democratic governance and perpetrators of such attacks are enemies of the country.

“The House is disturbed that despite the affront to democracy and the Constitution of the Nigerian State, the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies have been unable to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Hon. Olanrewaju said.

The lawmakers also condemned all forms of attack on the facilities and buildings of the Federal Government in the country, particularly attacks on the INEC facilities and infrastructure.

The House also urged all the politicians and stakeholders to uphold various accords signed ahead of the 2023 general election and ensure that their supporters refrain from attacks and violence before or during the 2023 elections.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the incessant inferno on INEC Offices in different parts of the Country and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

You might also like
Latest News

Diri, Dickson, Ewhrudjakpo to lead PDP presidential campaign in Bayelsa

Latest News

APC, LP leaders defect as Bayelsa PDP inaugurates Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council

Latest News

Inadequate working equipment contributes to brain drain ― Wike

Latest News

Nigeria has highest malaria prevalence in children ― Report

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More