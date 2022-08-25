Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures

The Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) is expected to appear before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 to provide documentary evidence on the audit carried out on the monies used by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited for payment of fuel subsidy between 2013 and 2022.

The lawmakers also directed the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to provide relevant financial transactions on the fuel subsidy for the period within the review.

Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee investigating the fuel subsidy, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu issued the notice in Abuja, during the scrutiny of documents submitted by a representative of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Okolieaboh Sylvia who was represented by the Director Overseeing Federation Accounts, Mr Mohammed Saleh.

In the bid to ensure a fair hearing as enshrined in the law, the Committee chaired by Hon. Aliyu is expecting the Accountant General of the Federation on the 8th September, 2022 with relevant documents.

In his intervention, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim tasked the Accountant General of the Federation with the need to have an independent monitoring mechanism to verify the veracity of the transactions.

He also expressed the need for the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure due diligence by verifying the transaction documents submitted by all government agencies in line with its functions as spelt out in the Act.

On his part, Hon. Mark Gbillah after a thorough scrutiny of the documents, identified some discrepancies in the amount computed in the NNPC documents.

While speaking, Hon. Aliyu explained that the House mandated the Ad-hoc Committee to ensure the effectiveness of the fuel subsidy regime, and scrutinise payment to petroleum marketers which it will carry out effectively

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE