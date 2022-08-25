Kwara governor urged to enthrone new king in Odo Owa

An appeal has gone to the Kwara state government to avert the imminent communal crisis in Odo Owa, Oke Ero local government area of the state, by selecting and enthroning a new king for the community without further delay.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, members of the body of princes and princesses in the community; the Afin Descendants Union, and the kingmakers; the Iwarefa, said that the dethronement of the present king of the area, the Oloota of Odo Owa, Oba Adeyemi Adimula, is a panacea for peace to reign.

In his reaction, however, Oba Ademola said that the state government through the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has already intervened with a view to resolving the lingering matter.

Led by the president and secretary, Afin Descendants Union, Prince Elder Tunji Osaji and Prince Sunday Adimula, respectively, the people called on the state government and relevant stakeholders to do the needful to put to rest alleged enduring challenges in the community.

“We are constrained to bring our grievances to the public glare with the hope that the Kwara state government and the general public will be fully aware of our pains and predicament as a community.

“The entire members of the institutionalised body of Kingmakers, known as IWAREFA and the Afin Descendants Union (ADU), hereby unanimously appeal to His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, to dethrone Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula, Oloota of Odo Owa in order for peace to reign in our community.

“We hereby reemphasize our appeal to His Excellency on the grounds of gross violation of traditional tenets and recurrent unruly behaviour of Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula since he ascended the throne of Oloota”.

The people accused the traditional ruler of allegedly causing communal crisis among neighbouring communities, public assault and social disorder, as well as alleged brutality against one of the chiefs.

“Gentlemen of the press, we wish to use your collective and individual medium to alert the government and the general public that we the well-meaning indigenes of this

the hitherto peaceful community can no longer guarantee peace in the community if the government delays any further in the dethronement of the present Oba.

The facts presented before you all, are verifiable from different sources within and outside the government network”.

In his reaction, Oba Ademola said that the state government through the ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has already intervened, adding that he had been asked to maintain his calm.

“None of the members of the Afin Descendants Union is living in Odo-Owa. Two of my brothers who are members of the union were not carried along in the petition. They also forged the signatures of some of the persons that purportedly wrote the petition.

“Incidentally, the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs says I should maintain my calm as prominent members of the community have waded in”, he said.

