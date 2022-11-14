Reps to organise summit on Tertiary Education Reform

The Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday hinted that the House would convene a two National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform in Abuja next week

The Speaker disclosed during his welcome address upon resumption of plenary after the recess for budget defence the Summit would be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 22nd and 23rd of November 2022 respectively.

According to him, the Summit, which aims at meeting the legislative agenda of the House, is an opportunity to begin the long overdue national conversation about the future of public tertiary education in Nigeria.

“Scholars, tertiary education administrators, and local and international stakeholders have been invited to submit papers on the theme of the Summit, “Reimagining Tertiary Education in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Solutions”, and other sub-themes provided in a call for memoranda. The presentations and submissions will inform the policy recommendations of the Summit and be published in a Journal for policy action and academic reference. So far public interest both within and outside Nigeria has been impressive.

“The most consequential decisions we make in government are those that will ensure the vast population of young people in our country are educated and adequately equipped to participate productively in the modern global economy. To achieve this, we must ask and answer complex questions about the operating structure of our public tertiary institutions, sustainable funding, education quality and access. I urge all members of the House to participate in this crucial national conversation so that your experience, expertise and concerns inform the policy recommendations that emerge from the Summit.”

The Speaker said the Committees of the House have been working on the 2023 Appropriations Bill, ensuring the final budget serves the needs of the Nigerian people and meets the development objectives of our communities across the country.

He said the House was also working to ensure that, in line with the reforms of the 9th Assembly, the final bill will be ready for presidential assent before the end of the year.

According to him, “It is not an easy task to deliver an implementable budget at a time of significant financial limitations. The limited time available for budget consideration and the demands of the fast-approaching national elections further complicate the picture. However, I am confident that members of the House are alive to our responsibilities and will deliver our objectives in good time and to the benefit of our country”.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned the plenary session till Wednesday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Reps to organise summit on Tertiary Education Reform