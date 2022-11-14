Flood: Kogi govt receives relief materials worth N13m from WACL Ajaokuta

The Kogi State Government on Monday received relief materials worth N13 million from West African Ceramics Limited, describing the gesture as heartwarming.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Margret Akuh, while receiving the relief materials on behalf of the State Government at the premises of the Ministry of Environment, described the 2022 flood as one that came living the State most affected.

She disclosed that the present administration is working assiduously to mitigate the impact of the flood, pointing out that the support from corporate organizations in cushioning the effect of the flood is a welcome development as it would complement the efforts of the State Government.

Mrs. Margret assured that the relief materials would be distributed to the nine affected LGAs ravaged by the flood and used for the purposes intended, describing the gesture from West African Ceramics Limited Ajaokuta as one that should be emulated.

In a speech delivered by Abdulraheem Bello, Human Resources Manager, West African Ceramics Limited, Ajaokuta, put the cost of the relief items donated to the State Government at N13m, pointing out that another set of items worth M4.5 has been given to eight communities of Ajaokuta LGA affected by the flood.

The Representative of the WACL observed the colossal damage that came with this year’s flood, saying the need to complement the efforts of the State Government, knowing fully well that at times like this, all hands should be on board to collectively support the government and people affected by the natural occurrence, led to the support.

While lauding the proactive steps the present administration has taken in ameliorating the unquantified damages done to the State and people by the flood, the WACL noted that the flood came with severe damages to farmlands, properties, loss of several lives, leaving the state as one of most devastated in all ramification.

While expressing sympathy to those who lost their lives and properties, commended the present administration for the proactive efforts it has thus far shown towards cushioning the devastation.

The West African Ceramics Limited Ajaokuta assured that it will continue to be a worthy partner in the socio-economic development of the State by supporting the present administration and people of the State, expressed satisfaction with the enabling environment that has enabled the organization to operate seamlessly, thus making the ease of doing business in the State worthwhile.

The WACL appreciated the efforts of the administration in making the state safe, secure for the people and for investments, and pledged its support to the growth and development of the State.

Items donated by the company range from; Rice, Cooking Oil, Salt MasterChef, Washing Soap, Mats, Maggie Cubes, Mosquito Nets, Sleeping Mats, and blankets, said the modest contributions are aimed at ensuring that people affected in the State have some measures of relief as palliatives.

