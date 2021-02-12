Reps task new NDDC management on development of oil-producing states

The House of Representatives, on Friday, tasked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that they must deliver on its mandate as a development – driven intervention body for communities across the oil-producing states of the Niger Delta geopolitical zone.

Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo gave the assurance during an email oversight function to NDDC headquarters, in Port Harcourt, River State.

Hon Tunji-Ojo who was accompanied by other members reiterated the Committee’s resolve towards carrying out the required legislative oversights from time to time,

Hon Tunji-Ojo Alo assured that the House and indeed National Assembly will provide the required appropriations for the needed projects executions in the area.

He also pledged the Committee’s support for the newly appointed NDDC management team and other critical stakeholders with a view to resolve the lingering issue of abandoned projects confronting NDDC by putting a required mechanism in place to stem the ugly trend.

To this end, he urged the new NDDC management to adhere to the resolution of the House by awarding contracts to only contractors with required capacities.

“As a development-driven intervention body, abandoned projects shouldn’t be the results to give to the various communities or affected states but completed and societal value-adding ones,” he urged.

Hon Tunji-Ojo also underscored the need for the review and implementation of Niger Delta master plan, urged all critical stakeholders to jointly review, implement and commit the master plan of NDDC to effective implementation.

He also unveiled plans to initiate comprehensive amendment of the NDDC (Establishment) Act as part of efforts aimed at reworking the Commission’s activities.

According to him, only a sub-section of the NDDC Act would be amended in order to avoid public queries and make the exercise to be in compliance with global best practices to ensure better effectiveness in service delivery.

In his remarks, the NDDC’s Sole Interim Administrator, Effiong Okon Akwa, who applauded the proposed review of the NDDC master plan as well as the view canvassed for the engagement of competent contractors.

He also expressed support for the amendment of the NDDC Establishment Act regarding the appointment of competent and capable Director of Projects.

While urging the Committee to put all the wrongdoings of the past NDDC management behind them, Mr Akwa pledged the new management resolve for a robust working relationship between members of the House Committee on NDDC and management of the Commission.

