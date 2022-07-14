Reps summon Aregbesola, Army, others over recent Kuje jailbreak, others

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre by suspected terrorists.

Chairman, House Committee on Correctional Service, Hon. Anayo Edwin who disclosed this during an oversight visit to the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, expressed grave concern over recurring cases of attacks on 12 other Custodial Centres across the country.

He also underscored the need for the Commander of the Army Platoon on duty on the night of the attack to appear before the committee to explain the circumstances surrounding the attack.

He stated that the recent jailbreaks by gunmen which led to the release of inmates are worrisome.

Hon. Edwin said: “We are summoning the CG and the minister in charge of this agency to come to the National Assembly and explain to the whole world, and Nigerians what is going on.

“We are not comfortable with the incidences of jailbreaks in recent times. There have been about 10 to 12 attacks on custodial centers. Nigerians are not comfortable. In Abuja, nobody walks freely now because of this incident.

“We have to interact (with the authorities) and know the problem and how we can solve them. We have to know your challenges and how to tackle them.

“The committee is eager to know what transpired here. The reaction of the security agencies.

“After inviting the CG with his team and the minister, we will also invite the leader of the Army team on that day.

“We are summoning the CG with his team. The minister with his team to know more about what transpired on that fateful day that the incident happened.”

Speaking earlier, the NCoS Controller, FCT Command, Mr. Ahmedu Musa Ahmedu, explained that there were 994 inmates within the facilities on the night of the attack.





According to him, “after the attack, when we came in, we had 115. If you subtract it, it will give about 879 that escaped that night.

“We have recaptured 421 as of today. 454 are still at large,” he stated.

While responding to questions on whether or not the Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed in the Custodial centre is functional, Mr. Ahmedu who debunked trending report that the military personnels station at the holding facility were withdrawn prior to the attack, affirmed that all the deployed Army personnel were actually ground at the custodial center was attacked.

“I cannot answer for the Army. One thing I know is that we have a platoon of soldiers, consisting of 30 men and one officer.

“And they were all here that day. As you are coming, you see their base there. They stay here permanently for good one month, before they are changed,” he noted.