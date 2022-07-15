Over 60 vie for Alaafin stool as submission of application closes

Latest NewsTop News
By Wale Akinselure
Alaafin, Makinde wins Oyo PDP, Makinde grandmaster of meaningful administration, Oke-Ogun residents appreciate Makinde, I desire to serve Oyo people for four more years, Hoteliers’ association sends SOS, Oyo slated for seasonal malaria prophylaxis, NANS protests over EFCC harassment, Makinde as unifying presidential candidate in 2023, Persons seeking to be president
Makinde

About 70 individuals, across various royal families in Oyo town, have submitted applications seeking to occupy the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

The applications have been in the forms of various families collating names of their nominees deemed eligible for the vacant stool, while there have also been submissions from individuals who deem themselves eligible.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the nominations have come from families to include Agunloye, comprising Owoade, Agunloye, Gbadegesin and Ladigbolu; Olawoyin; Adediran; Adesiyan; Adeitan; Tella, apart from individual applications.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sources said between 60 and 70 persons have submitted their applications to the chief (head of princes), Hamusa Afonja also referred to as Baba Iyaji.

Asked about developments relating to filling the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, Baba Iyaji, in a conversation with Nigerian Tribune, simply said that submission of applications had closed, adding that sorting of the application letters was ongoing.

After sorting the applications, shortlisting of names is expected to follow with the Oyo Mesi involved.

The shortlisted individuals are to be screened and subsequently pruned down.

When a sizable number is arrived at, the Ifa oracle will then be consulted to determine who should be chosen to succeed the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi who died on April 22, 2022.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Let’s give Osun a new lease of life – Ogunbiyi

Latest News

Insecurity: Last 12 years challenging for Nigeria ― Buhari

Latest News

Impeachment: Court dismisses Oyo dep gov’s case, Olaniyan to appeal

Latest News

Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More