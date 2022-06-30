Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to appraise the benefits accruing to Nigeria from her contributions to Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Awaji-inombek Abiante.

In his lead debate, Hon Abiante observed that ECOWAS also known as CEDEAO in French was established by the Treaty of Lagos in Lagos, Nigeria on May 28, 1975, with the main goal of promoting economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development.

According to him, the regional political and economic union of 15 countries called ECOWAS has its headquarters in Abuja, and its arms of governance include, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

“The House is aware that in 16 years, Nigeria has contributed more than $1.177 billion to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as its Community Levy, and this is the highest contribution by any member State since its inception.

“The House is also aware that Nigeria has immensely contributed to the ECOWAS- power supply to member states, medical interventions and peacekeeping efforts in member states including the Gambia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Liberia among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is further aware that ECOWAS ‘Vision 2050’, a new regional perspective frame of reference for the next thirty years proclaims that ECOWAS must become a community of people, by placing more emphasis on infrastructural development, integration, youths and women who are the region’s vives.





“The House observes that the ECOWAS ‘Vision 2050 if well implemented will ensure a secure, stable and peaceful region; a region endowed with strong institutions that complies with the rule of law and fundamental freedoms; a fully integrated and prosperous region; a region mobilised for transformation, inclusive and sustainable development.

“The House is worried that despite Nigeria’s larger than life financial contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Country and its citizen have not benefitted immensely.

“The House believes that there is a need to appraise the benefits and contributions of ECOWAS towards the Socio-economic development of Nigeria and Nigerians in the last 10 years,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Parliament to appraise the benefits and contributions of ECOWAS towards the Socio-economic development of Nigeria and Nigerians in the last 10 years with a view to determining the justification of the country’s financial contribution to ECOWAS, and report back to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS