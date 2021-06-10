Reps receive report on long term socio-economic development framework vision

The report on the Long Term Social and Economic Development Framework Vision was laid on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The report which was laid by Committee on National Planning and Economic Development was sequel to the House resolution on the motion titled: ‘Need to make adequate plans for a post-oil economy in Nigeria,’ passed on the 19th May 2020.

Sponsor of the motion, Hon. Abbas Adigun who led the debate underscored the need for Federal Government to direct its energy, resources and focus on how to diversify the economy from dependence on oil to avert the looming economic implosion.

While expressing optimism in Nigeria’s capacity to capture a substantial portion of the $48 billion expended yearly on food imports across Africa, Hon. Adigun urged Government to liberalize the land tenure system in order to make it possible for some of the 27 million unemployed Nigerians to have access to land to engage in farming.

He also underscored the need for government to tow the path of other advanced countries such as France, the United Kingdom and Holland which have stated their plans to ban the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles between 2025 and 2040 in a push to clean up polluted cities.

While noting that crude oil would have lost its global economic value and relevance in no distant future, he observed that some companies have started producing electric cars and non-grid solar panels to provide electricity in homes as a replacement for noisy, unwieldy, gas-guzzling electricity plants and an example of such companies is Tesla, an American electric car manufacturer which produced about 80,000 electric cars in 2016,100,000 electric cars in 2017, 86,555 electric cars in 2018 and produced 77,100 electric cars in the first quarter of 2019.

Before adjourning plenary to 28, June 2021, to mark the end of the second year of the 9th Assembly, the House mandated the Inspector General of Police to investigate the activities of officers at Sanyo Police Station, Ibadan with a view to punishing officers involved in the subjugation of the law with regards to the killing of a young man named. Mr. Raji Idris.

In her lead debate, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe lamented that on Thursday, May 13, 2021, along Olomi Road, Oluyole, Ibadan, a young man named Mr. Raji Idris was knocked unconscious by a drunk driver, Mr Dele Ayanjompe, who fled the scene afterward, according to eye witness accounts.

“The House also notes that the victim was taken to the Frontida Clinic where it was confirmed that he had suffered trauma to his brain and life severe injuries, and thus underwent extensive surgery to increase his chances of survival after which he has remained in a coma since then.

“The House is disturbed that while the victim battles for his life, the driver who hit him has been released by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Sanyo Police Station without any charges as the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sergeant Muritala has allegedly colluded with the driver.

“The House is aware of the provision of Section 18(1) of the Road Traffic Act which states that It is an offence for a person to drive a motor vehicle on a highway recklessly or negligently or in a manner dangerous to the public.

“The House is also aware that Section 343(1) of the Criminal Code states that any person who rides a vehicle so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause harm to other person is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for at least one year.

“The House is cognizant that considering the law states that suspects in such cases be charged to court for a magistrate to determine his innocence or guilt and the applicable punishment is given, the Sanyo Police Station has violated the law and compromised the case by granting bail to the suspect without any charges under the premise that the victim’s father signed a bond not to press charges,” she said.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Police to ensure compliance.

