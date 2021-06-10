Inspector killed as gunmen attack police station in Anambra

By Micheal Ovat - Awka
FILE PHOTO

About 15 gunmen on Thursday, attacked the Ojoto Police station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that one Inspector of Police was reportedly killed in the attack.

A source, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that the police operatives on duty fought back and repelled the hoodlums, thereby preventing them from burning down the station.

“The hoodlums zoomed off when our men (police) fought back and warded them off.

The source said the hoodlums came in three Sienna vehicles.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he would not comment on the incident until after visiting the place.

He said: “I’m planning to visit the area. I will not respond until after visiting the place.

A Senior Police Officer in the State, who also spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident.

He said “We lost one Inspector on Thursday again.

