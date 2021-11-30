Reps mull stiffer sanctions for uncertified, quacks teachers

• Propose two years imprisonment, N1m fine

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to impose a stiffer penalty on uncertified teachers and quacks in the teaching profession across the country.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon Jude Idehen seeks to amend the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria Act Cap. T3 2004 to accommodate matters emerging, which were not contemplated when the Act was enacted during the period under review.

In his lead debate, Hon Idehen explained that the proposed bill when passed into law will enhance professionalism in the teaching profession by regulating and controlling the teaching profession at all levels of the Nigerian educational system, both in the public and private sectors.

The lawmaker added that the legislation will also promote the exchange of ideas/best practices and to lead the development of skills, knowledge and orientation in the teaching profession.

While expressing displeasure over the rising explosive number of unregistered, unqualified and quack teachers in the sector, Hon Idehen disclosed that anybody who is not registered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria will on conviction be liable to a fine of N1 million or two years jail term or both.

