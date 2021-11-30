Senators stage walkout over alleged lopsided Army recruitment

Two members of the Senate Committee on Army staged a walkout on Tuesday over the alleged lopsidedness in recent recruitments carried out by the Nigerian Army.

Trouble started over the alleged lopsided recruitment during an interactive session the Committee had with the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army, Major General Stephenson Olabanji.

Specifically, a member of the Committee who doubles as Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP-Sokoto South), during the session took up Major General Olabanji on the alleged lopsided nature of recruitment carried out by the Nigerian Army recently.

But the Acting Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South) who presided over the session, ruled Danbaba out of order, saying “this meeting is not for such enquiry.”

Apparently irked by the development, another member of the Committee, Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP Rivers South East), raised the issue again, saying “lopsidedness in recruitment is not an issue to be put aside or ruled against.”

But Senator Moro again ruled against the enquiry, insisting that the session was not for review of recruitment made by the Army but on tactical training and doctrine of men and officers.

“The questions being raised by my colleagues on alleged lopsided recruitments are being thrown to the wrong person. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Farouk Yahaya is the one who can do justice to such allegation or enquiry,” he said.

Angered by Senator Moro’s position, Senators Danbaba and Mpigi stormed out of the meeting in anger.

Expressing his anger to journalists on what transpired at the session, Senator Danbaba said he walked out from the meeting with Senator Mpigi based on the dictatorial action of Senator Moro.

“He shouldn’t have ruled us out of order since the military man the question was directed to, did not complain.

“The issue of marginalization in recruitment has never been responded to, it is part of the oversight process of the committee to ensure that whatever is to be done should be done to ensure justice, the Nigerian Army like any other institution of government in Nigeria is supposed to comply with provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and that constitution has made it very clear that the issue of federal character and representation is paramount is a constitutional issue.

“I’m not blaming the army, the army has been performing very well, but at the same time, the issue of recruitment is very very important.

“I left the meeting, I stormed out with Mpigi because we were angry,” he said.

Defending his action, Senator Moro in a counter interview with journalists, said he had no regrets for ruling Danbaba out of order as far as the issue of alleged lopsided recruitment was concerned.

“Danbaba and Mpigi’s questions were directed to a wrong person. What explanation were they expecting from Commander, Training and Doctrine Command on recruitment?

“Besides, the committee had tabled the issue before the Chief of Army Staff a few months ago with response bordering on physical and medical reasons for those recruited and those who failed in the exercise,” he said.

Strong indications however emerged that leadership of the Senate will address the matter as Danbaba was seen taking the matter to the leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi North).

