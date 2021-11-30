Lagos APC drums up support for Sanwo-Olu on projects

Barely four months to the projected 2022 delivery date for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Project, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has drummed up support for the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, saying ongoing projects which may come with a time-bound little pain are for the gains of people.

When completed, spokesman of the party, Seye Oladejo stated, the rail project with its capacity to transport 32.5 million people monthly and reduce travel time by 250 per cent, would have remarkable impacts on the productivity and quality of life of the people.

Reacting to the year 2022 budget estimates of the state christened Budget of Consolidation, Oladejo said it underscored the unwavering commitment of the government to ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects and tackling identified challenges in the state.

He stated: “The social contract consummated between Mr Governor and the good people of Lagos State at his inauguration is being executed with fervour despite the peculiar and unusual challenges of the times.

“With renewed vigour and passionate commitment, the Lagos State government has been able to put in place mechanisms that have led to the gradual but steady recovery from the economic downturn occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic and the attendant wanton destruction of public assets as a result of the EndSARS protest.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!