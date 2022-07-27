Reps move to tackle impending food shortage

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated all its agriculture-related committees to interface with appropriate Ministries and Agencies as well as the International Development partners to begin the process of establishing and implementing protocols to manage food resources and mitigate an impending food crisis in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance moved the duo by Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum and Hon Solomon Bob on the need to emplace emergency programmes and protocols for the impending food shortages.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Presidency and the Ministry of Agriculture to begin to make arrangements to mitigate the emerging food challenge.

The House noted that the world generally was apprehensive of an impending massive shortage of food and possible famine.

It also noted that while the current impending food shortage is directly related to the Ukraine- Russia war which has impacted negatively on the supply of grains and fertilizers some areas have remained under armed conflicts.

The House noted that next to petroleum products, Nigeria’s highest import bill is on food which is becoming costlier around the world.

It added that the country’s economic outlook, especially the debt/revenue ratio, may not be able to support the needed massive importation of food.

The House further noted that a recently released Central Bank report showed that Nigeria’s food import bill increased by 45% to $2.71bn in 12 months in 2021.

The House said it was aware that various reports by different multilateral organisations and international NGOs show that a very significant population of Nigeria will face acute shortage and possible famine in the year 2022.

It said it was also aware that so far the attention of the international community is directed at the dire needs arising from the conflicts in the North East which have been the pledges and donations.

The House said Nigeria is number 152 of the 188 countries surveyed on the Human Development Index and at least 110 million (or 60%) of the total population live below the poverty line and would be subjected to untold hardship without support.

It added that United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had alerted that 14.5 million people in Nigeria today are faced with food insecurity.

The motion was unanimously supported by the lawmakers when it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase who presided over the plenary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Reps move to tackle Reps move to tackle

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Reps move to tackle Reps move to tackle

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP