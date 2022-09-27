Reps move to end menace of religious discrimination, victimisation, prosecution of offenders

Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, expressed overwhelming support for the establishment of the National Religious Harmony Commission.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Chairman, House Committee on Rules & Business, Hon Hassan Fulata.

According to him, the bill seeks to provide a statutory framework for the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians as it relates to matters of religious freedom and liberty.

As encapsulated in Clause 5 of the proposed bill, the Commission on Religious Harmony when established shall “deal with all matters relating to the protection of the fundamental human right to freedom of religion and belief as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other international treaties and instruments on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory and or has ratified.

“Monitor, investigate and prosecute all cases of religious discrimination, victimisation and harassment and take such other actions as it may deem expedient in each circumstance and assist victims of religious discrimination or violations and seek appropriate redress and remedies on their behalf.

“Undertake studies on all matters relating to religious rights and practices and assist the Federal Government in the formulation of appropriate policies on the guarantee of the right to freedom from religious discrimination and victimisation as well as monitor and investigate all cases of religious extremism, hate speeches and utterances meant to incite religious violence and prosecute persons responsible for such hate speeches.

“Detect early warning signals of speeches or acts that can trigger religious tension and take appropriate measures to curtail such; Review the safeguards provided by or under the Constitution or any law for the time being enforce for the protection of religious rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation and enforcement; and review the factors, including acts of bigotry, stereotyping, religious profiling, terrorism, violence, discrimination and religious extremism that inhibit the enjoyment of the free exercise of religious rights and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

“Publish regular reports on the state of religious rights protection and promotion in Nigeria; and create awareness and promote advocacy through seminars, workshops and conferences on religious harmony and inter-faith peaceful co-existence and any other programmes,” among others.

The Commission is also expected to monitor incidents of religious extremism, including hate speech and other actions and utterances intended to incite violent passions and prosecute offenders; provide an early warning system for government and law enforcement to detect and prevent actions liable to incite religious violence and breakdown of law and order.

Clause 2 of the bill which provides for establishment of Governing Council shall have its members drawn from: a Chairman who shall be appointed by the President, a Permanent Member who shall be a nominee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs; a Permanent Member who shall be a nominee of the Christian Association of Nigeria; a Permanent Member who shall be a nominee of Eckankar of Nigerian extraction, a Permanent Member who shall be a nominee of the African Traditional Religion of Nigerian extraction; a Passive Member who shall be a nominee of Jewish Religion; three or more International Visitors who shall be jointly appointed by the Council and invited in Observer’s Capacity in a given circumstance and for a definite period as the Council deems fit from time to time; a representative each of the following Federal Ministries/Agencies – Justice; Police Affairs; Internal Affairs; Foreign Affairs; Civil Defence; One representative of the National Human Rights Commission; One Legal Practitioner who shall not have less than ten years post-Call experience to be nominated by National Bar Association; One representative of the media to be nominated by National Union of Journalist; Three other persons to represent Faiths other than those above mentioned in this Act; and the Secretary of the Commission.





To this end, the House resolved that the bill should be reassigned to the Committee of the Whole for accelerated legislative action.

