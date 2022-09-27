NUAHP demands implementation of health workers’ approved hazard allowance

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to commence implementation of the newly approved hazard allowance for medical and health workers in Nigeria.

The union also urged the Federal and State governments to take immediate action regarding the payment of specialists allowance to deserving healthcare professionals.

This was contained in a keynote address presented by its National President, Comrade Obinna Ogbonna, at the opening session of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“The union hereby appeals to Mr President to continue his magnanimity and consider the reciprocal gesture exhibited by health workers through their Unions to maintain industrial harmony for over two years.

“Mr President can do this by directing the relevant Federal Government authorities to immediately commence the payment of new hazard allowance with accrued arrears and give express approval to the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and effect its payment accordingly.

“Other demands of the union that require Federal and State Government attention and immediate action are; payment of specialists allowance to deserving healthcare professionals.

“Implementation of 2020 circular on consultancy pharmacist consultancy cadre. Payment of shortfall in April and May 2018 withheld salaries, and payment of promotion arrears in affected Federal Health Institutions (FHIs).

“State governments owing health workers arrears of salaries and promotion should pay without further delay. Overhauling of public health infrastructures nationwide.”

Ogbonna praised the National Assembly for the amendment of the University Teaching ACT CAP U15 LFN, known as Decree 10 of 1985, saying the amendment would reduce frequent industrial in the country’s health sector.

“The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals(NUAHP) expressly commends the National Assembly, most especially the House of Representatives, for taking a bold step towards amending the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards etc) Act Cap U15 LFN, 2004 formerly known as Decree 10 of 1985. It was the promulgation of this Decree in 1985 that introduced dichotomy and discrimination into the health sector.

“These unfair practices have continued to make the public health sector in Nigeria incapable of providing effective, accessible, and affordable healthcare services. It is also evidently clear that the decree was responsible for the crashing of Nigeria’s health sector from its enviable 55th position now 187th out of 191 countries in the world by the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) ranking.

“We call on the National Assembly especially, the house committee on health institutions under the chairmanship of Honourable Pascal Obi to expedite action on the report of the public hearing, it is concurrent at the senate and eventual passage for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his assent.”

Furthermore, NUAHP said; “We, therefore, call on governments at all levels to provide adequate security for health workers in the course of carrying out their essential duties. Additionally, all welfare issues contained in our demands should be addressed in order to curtail the alarming brain drain in the health sector.

“We strongly appeal to Mr President to direct relevant institutions of government to take appropriate actions on these demands in the public interest and for sustainable industrial harmony in the public health sector. We also call on State Governors owing healthcare workers arrears of salaries and allowances to pay without further delay.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE