Reps task FG on abandoned N155bn contract for reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road, Reps urge FG to include Igbo-Ora town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List, Reps begin probe of NNPC since 1990, Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called on Federal Government to urgently and without further delay direct the contractor, Julius Berger, to immediately return to site and complete the ongoing reconstruction of the N155 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the ‘Need for Federal Ministry of Works & Housing to direct the contractor to immediately reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway’, sponsored by Hon. Garba Datti and 38 other lawmakers.

The contract was part of the 711 highway projects worth N6.26 trillion being implemented by the present administration across the country.

The lawmakers also tasked Federal Government to deploy the military personnel and material resources as well as intelligence necessary to secure the Abuja-Kaduna expressway to enable the contractor to resume work without risk to personnel and equipment.

In his lead debate, Hon Datti recalled that in March 2021, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced that the Federal Executive Council had approved the contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, amongst other approvals with a delivery date of December 2022.

“The House equally recalls that the Honourable Minister announced that the firm, which had initially been contracted to undertake the rehabilitation work on the road, Julius Berger Plc. would also be responsible for the reconstruction of the road.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House further recalls that following incessant and rampant incidents of banditry along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, the contractor withdrew its workers from the road for security reasons.

“The House notes that at the time of the withdrawal by the contractor, at least one-half of the stretch of road had been graded and covered only in laterite which, after the intense rainfall of the past few months, has given way to gorges and potholes that have left the road un-motorable and severely slowed down traffic such that a journey that would ordinarily last one and a half hours now took three hours to complete;

“The House further notes that because of the current condition of the road, it only takes for a vehicle or truck to break down on it for a few minutes and it would result in a build-up of static traffic.

“The House stressed that this was exactly what happened on the road i.e. a truck broke down on the road as a result of which there was massive gridlock on the road and that this gridlock was cleared only after five days.


“The House is distraught that, to worsen matters, the gridlock that was occasioned recently often left motorists and commuters stranded on the road sometimes for between six to nine hours on a journey that should last no more than one and a half hours.

“The House is anxious that there is a high probability that these gridlocks will become a very recurrent occurrence in the immediate future.

“The House is wary that although the security situation has recently vastly improved along that stretch of road, gridlock on it still exposes commuters held up in it to the probability of bandit and terrorist attacks with their attendant loss of lives and property.

“The House is mindful that the Abuja-Kaduna highway is the gateway between the North and the South of Nigeria and the major link road to the North-West and North-East as well as to many neighbouring countries.

“The House is equally mindful that the Abuja-Kaduna highway is the key outlet for the transportation of persons, commodities and goods across Nigeria and this is evident in the extraordinary traffic on it.

“The House is worried that the situation on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway has become a debilitating drawback for the Nigerian economy, that if not immediately rectified, spells doom for the economy and the social life of Nigerians contrary to section 15(1) of the Constitution, which mandates the Nigerian State to ‘provide adequate facilities for and encourage free mobility of people, goods and services throughout’ Nigeria as well as section 41(1) which guarantees the right to freedom of movement throughout Nigeria to every Nigerian.

“The House is determined that that the aforementioned circumstances have made it urgent that the contractor, Julius Berger Plc. be immediately brought back to site to complete this phase of the contract, especially the stretch between Jere and Kaduna,” Hon Datti urged.

To this end, the House mandated the House Committee on Works to liaise with the Minister of Works and Housing as well as the heads of the relevant security agencies towards ensuring the implementation of the above resolutions and report to the House within three weeks.

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Reps task FG on abandoned N155bn contract for reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road

EDITORIAL: Agenda For CJN Ariwoola

Reps task FG on abandoned N155bn contract for reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road

Reps task FG on abandoned N155bn contract for reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna road

You might also like
Latest News

Parliamentary correspondents task NASS on accelerated passage of audit, budget reform…

Latest News

Reps reject PENCOM’s report on remittance of N1bn out of N20.7bn revenue generated in…

Latest News

Reps uncover N32.610bn subsidy payment

Latest News

2023 budget: All fully funded MDAs must remit 100% revenue forthwith, Reps task FRC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More