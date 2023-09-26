The House of Representatives has invited the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to protect the rights of late Ilerioluwa Aloba, AKA Mohbad’s songs and lyrics.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Babajimi Benson(APC-Lagos) at the resumed plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, 26th September 2023.

Benson, who proposed the motion, stated that Mohbad died tragically under unclear circumstances on September 12, and that his name had continued to make headlines and dominate discussions within and beyond the country.

He claimed there had been protests and a procession of teenagers marching to a tribute concert with various musicians in attendance, singing his name and demanding an investigation.

He stated that it was clear that Mohbad’s followers were still struggling to come to terms with his premature death, adding that Mohbad, also known as Imole, “light” in Yoruba, was an artist who sang about peace and light.

According to him, Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, which is owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), in 2022, alleging a variety of problems, including unpaid royalties.

He stated that the problem was symptomatic of a larger issue in which artists have difficulties claiming their rights.

He stated that this indicated that a troubling industry practice had come to light, and that evidence of mistreatment showed the country’s struggle for young artists.

He said in their quest for success, they become entangled in parasitic contracts and face bullying when they sought to exit these agreements.

He said Mohbad’s case was not isolated, as many artists in Nigeria found themselves ensnared in unfavourable contractual agreements.

This he said limited their creative freedom and financial growth, saying the situation can lead to disputes and at times, even violence.

He said Nigerian music industry lacked substantial institutional funding, pushing many artists into unscrupulous contracts with record labels.

He said addressing the issue was vital for the industry’s growth and sustainability.

The lawmaker said he was disturbed that most of the proceeds of the late artist were going to the Marlian Music Group.

He added that there had been no move from any agency to protect the estate of the late singer, the world’s 46th best-selling digital artiste.

The House observed a minute of silence in honor of Mohbad and called for the protection of the rights of young, promising artists in contracts with their record labels.

It called for monitoring of the ongoing investigation on Mohbad’s death, particularly the allegations of harassment and unpaid royalties.

The House urged NCC to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including record labels, artists, legal experts, and industry associations, to develop and implement industry-wide guidelines.

The guidelines should ensure fair treatment, transparent contractual agreements, and proper compensation for artists, reviewing existing copyright and contract laws in Nigeria and identifying gaps or areas in need of reform.

The House also mandated its Committee on Justice and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.(NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE