The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.

Hon. Abbas who observed this while delivering a speech titled: ‘The 10th House legislative agenda: Time to walk the talk’, harped on the need for the National Assembly to deploy legislative powers and instruments to ensure the security of life and property across the country.

He said: “I need not remind you of the enormous challenges confronting our nation at this time. They are challenges that will engage our attention in the coming days and months.

“National Security remains precarious even in the face of numerous successes recorded by our gallant security personnel.

“Only a few days ago, the nation was rocked by the gruesome murder of a joint team of security personnel in Ehime Mbano of Imo State. A similar sad incident happened in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State when scores of soldiers were ambushed and gruesomely murdered by terrorists.

“Sadly, some female students of the Federal University, Gusau were abducted by terrorists while there were reports of travelers being kidnapped along the Opi-Enugu Road.

“Furthermore, Superintendent Okpolonwo Agbashim, Divisional Police Officer in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State was brutally murdered by deadly cultists.

“In Zaria, Kaduna State, the Central Mosque collapsed, resulting in fatalities while residents of Trade More Estate in Abuja suffered extensive losses owing to a devastating perennial flood. There was equally distressing reports of attacks in communities in Plateau State.

“These are just a few examples of what happened as I believe some of you may have one experience or the other.

“While we mourn the loss of fellow citizens who had to pay the supreme price in the line of duty, we must condemn these attacks on the state and citizens in strongest terms.

“However, our best response will be the deployment of our legislative powers and instruments to ensure the security of life and property across the country,” he noted.

While welcoming his contemporaries back from the annual recess, he opined that each lawmaker used the period to engage their constituents.

“During our time away, I am certain that each one of you had the opportunity to engage with your constituents, listening to their concerns, hopes, and aspirations. It is through these interactions that we truly get to understand the impact of our decisions on the lives of those we represent. Let us never forget that our primary duty is not just to serve but to serve faithfully.

“In the course of our recess, our country has continued to face numerous challenges and presented with even greater opportunities and prospects. It is now our collective responsibility to address these issues with wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to the betterment of our society.

“The people have placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to honour that trust by working diligently towards their welfare. Thus, as we resume our legislative duties today, it is crucial that we prioritize the needs of our constituents.

“We must remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting good governance, ensuring social justice, and fostering economic growth. Our decisions should be guided by a deep understanding of the issues at hand and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those we represent.”

While giving an update on the 10th Assembly’s Legislative Agenda, the Speaker explained that Hon. Julius Ihonbvere -led Committee on Legislative Agenda has concluded its assignment, hence requested for Members’ inputs.

“This was borne out of our belief that agenda setting for parliament is a significant institutional framework available to shape policy outcomes that will benefit the vast majority of citizens.

“In carrying out this assignment, the committee convened a Stakeholders Forum which enabled Nigerians to make substantial input into the Agenda. This people’s driven approach is central to and reflects our belief that Citizens’ Engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy. It is also the product of the ‘Open NASS’ initiative which places high premium on regular, meaningful and productive engagement with the citizens.

“I am delighted to report that the Committee has completed its assignment and we are all enjoined to go through it to ensure that it embodies and meets our commitment to our people.

“Similarly, we set up several Ad-hoc Committees to address matters of national importance. This was done before the constitution of our standing Committees. The Ad-hoc Committees worked all through the recess in their different areas of mandate and I can report that they have made tremendous progress in the various tasks assigned to them.

“Let me use this opportunity to sincerely thank Members of these committees for the sacrifice, diligence, commitment and dedication that they brought to these important assignments. I am aware that most of the Ad-hoc Committees are yet to conclude their Reports. In the light of this development, all Ad-hoc Committees are required to conclude their assignments and submit their reports on or before 3rd of October, 2023.

“Accordingly, all Ad-hoc Committees shall cease to exist on October 3, 2023. However, in an event that any Ad-hoc Committee(s) is unable to conclude its assignment on this date, such tasks shall be yielded to the relevant Standing Committees.

“In view of the premium this House has placed on capacity building, the leadership has concluded arrangement with the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILDS) to organise leadership programmes for chairmen and Deputies of the Standing Communities of the House.

“In furtherance of our efforts to mitigate the capacity gaps of the House, I have met with Development Partners and Donor Agencies providing interventions for capacity building for Members and staff of the House of Representatives. The outcome of the meeting was the imperative to set up a Programmes Coordinating Unit (PCU) in the Speaker’s Office.

“This unit is expected to harmonise and coordinate the capacity development drive of the House. In setting about this task, all interventions and technical support from Donor Agencies, Development Partners and CSOs will now be centralized and channelled through the Unit. The essence is to track, monitor and coordinate these interventions to ensure that they meet the right standards, protect the image of the House and promote national security.

“Henceforth, Committees, Staff, Development Partners, Donor Agencies and CSOs in the House of Representatives would be mandatorily required to route such interventions through this unit,” the Speaker stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE