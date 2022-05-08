Reps cancel Monday’s emergency plenary session

•As Speaker, others set to meet aviation regulators, airline operators Monday by 2pm

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The leadership of the House of Representatives has cancelled the proposed emergency plenary session scheduled to hold on Monday, 9th May, 2022 over the lingering crisis over hike in the price of Aviation fuel otherwise called Jet-A.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria disclosed this via a memo obtained by Tribune Online.

“I am directed to inform all Hon. members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby cancels the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for tomorrow 9th May, 2022. 

“This cancellation follows from the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original notice.

“The House appreciates the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all Hon. Members to these critical national issues. 

“However, the leadership of the House will still meet with relevant stakeholders tomorrow 9th May, 2023 at 2pm. 


“The House sincerely regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” Danzaria noted.

In a related development, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji applauded the Speaker’s resolve towards amicable resolution of the reoccurring aviation fuel crisis in the country.

Recall that the House leadership had at the instance of a motion sponsored by the Aviation Committee Chairman, Hon. Nnaji intervened on the same issue in March, 2022 during which far-reaching decisions were taken among the stakeholders.

He said: “The House of Representatives consequently plans to take a far reaching decisions on the matter as soon as possible to ensure that the problem is permanently rested.”

The Chairman however appealed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) to rescind action on its planned shutdown of operations due to the escalating cost of aviation fuel, Jet-A1

Hon. Nnaji who regretted that despite the last intervention of the leadership of the House of Representatives, the problem remained unabated assured the airlines that his Committee and indeed the House leadership were not sleeping over their plight.

The Aviation Committee Chairman disclosed that the Speaker had already planned a meeting of the stakeholders including relevant committees in the house.

Hon. Nnaji who praised the operators for their patriotism further urged them not to ground their operations stressing, that, “such will inflict more pains on our already distressed economy.”

 He also promised the airline operators that: “the National Assembly is determined to ensure that the aviation fuel crisis is urgently resolved because air transportation has become the safest mode of travel. 

“It is equally the catalyst of economic development so we cannot afford to entertain any disruptions in the sector especially now that election process is ongoing.”

The operators had on Friday,  May 6, 2022 issued a notice of shutting down their operations over the hike in aviation fuel which has now risen to N700 a litre thereby shooting their costs of operationsto 95 percent.

This was contained in a letter signed by the AON President, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina.

