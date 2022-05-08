PDP holds North West Zonal Congress in Kaduna

The North West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold tomorrow (Monday).

This followed the approval given for the conduct of the exercise by its National Working Committee (NWC).

The Congress is to elect Zonal Executive Officers and National Ex-Officio Members of the party in the North West zone.

The exercise is scheduled to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The main opposition party has, therefore, requested party leaders, critical stakeholders and its teeming members in the North-West to be guided accordingly for a smooth and hitch-free exercise which, it said, would be conducted in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of the party and in adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Protocol on Covid-19.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…