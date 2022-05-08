PDP holds North West Zonal Congress in Kaduna

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The North West Zonal Congress  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold tomorrow (Monday).

This followed the approval given for the conduct of the exercise by its National Working Committee (NWC). 

The Congress is to elect Zonal Executive Officers and National Ex-Officio Members of the party in the North West zone.

The exercise is scheduled to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The main opposition party has, therefore, requested party leaders, critical stakeholders and its teeming members in the North-West to be guided accordingly for a smooth and hitch-free exercise which, it said, would be conducted in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of the party and in adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Protocol on Covid-19.

