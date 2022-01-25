Reps call for establishment of cottage industries in 774 LGAs

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, underscored the need for Federal Government to restrategise by establishing industries in the 360 Federal Constituencies, as part of ongoing measures toward curbing the unemployment rate and boost the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Chinedu Emeka Martins.

In his lead debate, Hon Martins who called for the House intervention frowned at the unprecedented rate of unemployment rate in the country, which is the root of the social vices currently being experienced in the country and 33.3% unemployment and 28 per cent youth unemployment rates amounting to over 11 million unemployed youths.

He observed that the lack of cottage industries in the country, which should have played a critical role in engaging youthful energy positively in the production of raw materials as well as semi-finished products which ought to distract young people from taking up social vices as the only alternative for survival and social mobility.

“The House is cognizant of the need for a comprehensive industrial revolution, intervention at this point in the history of our nation, given the recent developments in the political, social and economic spheres of the country which re-emphasise the fact that youths are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“The House is aware that the predominance of industrial clusters in South East Asian countries has motivated industrial growth in the form of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and massive decline in unemployment, making way for stability in the economy, political leadership and lower crime rates as a result of their remarkable success in industrialization.

“The House is also aware that a similar strategy of building cottage industries has worked agreeably in some African countries like Rwanda, Mozambique, Ghana and South Africa, an indication that grassroots industrialization produces an array of positive economic and social impacts.

“The House is worried that Nigeria is yet to positively harness the human capital resources accruing from its youthful population through the creation of industrial clusters to engage the youths.

“The House believes that it has become imperative for government to restrategise by establishing industries in the 360 Federal constituencies, which would play a critical role in curbing the unemployment problems and boost the country’s Gross Domestic Products.

“The House also believes that such an Industrial Revolution Scheme, if implemented and sustained will entrench the culture of hard work and regrow moral values lost in the wake of cybercrime, human trafficking, kidnapping and drug consumption.

“The House further believes that the citing Industries in the 360 Federal Constituencies will facilitate Federal presence at the grassroots and positively impact lives of rural dwellers through employment, infrastructural development.

“The House envisages a comprehensive industrialization scheme targeting both extractive and manufacturing stages as well as the processing of agricultural produce into semi-finished products for internal consumption and possible export while establishing cottage industries based on needs assessment and viability in the 360 Federal Constituencies of the Federation to combat unemployment and drive grassroots industrial growth,” he noted.

After the debate, the House mandated the Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity to develop a comprehensive industrial revolution template featuring both economic and social impact projections and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

To this end, the House mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation.

