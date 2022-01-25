Police arrest 23-year-old suspected armed robber in Niger

Police in Niger State have arrested a 23-year-old suspected armed robber, Abdulrazak Umar, of Ungwa-Who in the Suleja local government area of the state.

He was arrested on Sunday, January 23 at about 2:30 am by Police operatives attached to C Divison in Madala shortly after a tip-off that suspected robbers armed with cutlasses, sticks and knives attacked residents of Kwakwashe.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press statement made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna.

He stated that the “Police Division’s patrol team were immediately mobilized to the scene where one of the suspected robbers, one Abdulrazak Umar aged 23yrs ‘m’ of Ungwar-Aho, Suleja was arrested in connection with the robbery attack.”

DSP Abiodun noted that “during interrogation, that the suspect confessed to being a member of a five-man gang who robbed about five residential buildings in the area,” adding that he also confessed to being an ex-convict who just finished serving a two-year jail term.

The press statement stated further that Umar also named other members of the gang as Ebuka, Awilo, Whiskey and one other person who are at large.

The statement however stated that effort was being intensified by the Police to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang, stressing that among the items recovered from the suspect include a sharp cutlass, one laptop and four Android phones.

The PPRO thereby assured that the case was still under investigation, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.