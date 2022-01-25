Nigeria, Sao Tome strengthen Defence collaboration

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and that of Sao Tome and Principe have expressed commitment to strengthen the existing bilateral defence collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.

This was contained in a statement made available to news on Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor.

According to the statement, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor made this known when he played host to the CDS of the Armed Forces of Sao Tome and Principe, Brigadier General Idalecio Pachire who was on a visit to Nigeria.

It stated that the meeting between the two Defence Chiefs centred on the critical role which both nations Armed Forces were playing in securing the Gulf of Guinea.

It added that Gen Irabor pledged a commitment to further tackle issues of piracy and other forms of criminality within the corridor of the Gulf of Guinea.

Other areas of collaboration discussed during the visit, according to the statement were the capacity building of Sao Tome personnel, joint exercises and training assistance among others.

The Sao Tome and Principe Defence Chief equally visited the Nigerian Navy Headquarters as well as the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Both Nations have long-standing history covering diplomatic and military collaboration which has been sustained over the years.