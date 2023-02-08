Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the new currency policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will on Thursday meet with Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed.

The meeting with the stakeholders which was scheduled to start by 3 pm, was called with a view to addressing the lingering concerns over the scarcity of the newly redesigned currencies.

It was however uncertain whether the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele was invited to the stakeholders’ meeting, as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had during an interactive session with leaders of various Ethnic Groups during a meeting held in Lagos State, assured Nigerians of the House resolve to monitor the activities of the apex bank.

He also revealed that the House will not hesitate to reconvene before the commencement if the prevailing situation persists.

The Ad-hoc Committee’s resolve to convene the stakeholders’ meeting was reached after a brief meeting held at the instance of the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa held at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Sequel to the Supreme Court ruling, series of protest took place in major cities across the country, as Nigerians including youths and various interest groups staged protests over the excruciating challenges posed by the scarcity of the newly redesigned new naira notes.

