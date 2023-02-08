The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, has assured the people of Ezza clan that they will not regret voting for him or not in the forthcoming general election.

Odii stated this at Amika-Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state during PDP local government campaign flags off on Wednesday.

He urged his supporters to ignore threats ahead of the general election assuring them that his government “will make Ezza people proud, take care of the poor and the downtrodden, give scholarships, pay civil servants as at when due”.

He then called on Ebonyians to vote for him for governor and other PDP candidates for the betterment of the State.

“Don’t mind people that lie to you that if you don’t vote for them you will regret it, whether you vote for Anychuks or not you will never regret anything. All I know is that the Ezza people will all vote for Anyichuks.

“My government will give promotion to civil servants, bring proper reformation to civil service and the state in general. We will give thorough empowerment to the youths and women.

“Hold me accountable if I fail, and I will not fail by the grace of God if I win.

“Under the foundation I co-founded with my wife, we have done a lot for Ebonyi people. I am promising a people-oriented government,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Deborah Odii urged Ebonyians to vote for her husband and all PDP people to rescue the people.

“I want to tell you today that light has come to Ebonyi and every darkness must disappear. God will not come down in human form to rescue Ebonyi, he has chosen a vessel in the person of Anyichuks my husband.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sam Egwu, a two-term Senator representing Ebonyi North zone and also a candidate for Senate for a third term while addressing the crowd said he is convinced that PDP will win all the elections with the turnout of supporters despite all the threats from the ruling party. He then urged the PDP members that are aggrieved to come back and join the moving train.





His words; “Today we have been justified, I am seeing all of you I am confident as you have supported us and said you are not leaving PDP. After the issues of our primaries, we now have candidates in all the positions. I require all that is in PDP that are not aggrieved to come back and join the fold so that everybody will be together.

“We have continued to move forward, by seeing all of you and by your activities in all the local government we are convinced and everybody knows that PDP will produce the next governor.

“As a party we do not believe in violence we believe in persuasion which we are known for, not APC who believe that they are going to intimidate our people ,that is not possible , we must vote according to our conscience and Ebonyi will prove that we are PDP”.

However, Ebonyi Central Senatorial candidate of PDP Hon. Lazarus Ogbee, urge the Ebonyians to only for PDP unless they are still happy with the happenings in the country.

“I am calling on our people to vote for PDP for a better tomorrow, you can only vote for APC if you are comfortable with what is happening in the country today.

“When PDP was in power fuel was sold at 85 naira per liter but now it’s sold at 450 naira, rice was sold at 4,000 naira per bushel it is now sold at 15,000 per bushel, the price of garri has skyrocketed,” he stated.