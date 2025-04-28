Unemployment: 500 youths attend 2025 Ibadan jobfest held to promote skills, innovation

In a bid to address the rising challenge of unemployment in Nigeria, about 500 youths attended the 2025 Ibadan JobFest held on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event, which was organised by Profound Impact Consult, aimed to build skills and promote innovation among unemployed youths in the state.

The event, which saw the attendance of job seekers, students, early- and mid-level career professionals, industry leaders, and employers of labour, was held at the University of Ibadan with the theme, “Redefining Employability: Building Skills, Innovation & Growth for the Workplace.”

The event was graced by distinguished speakers and dignitaries from 12 sectors, such as Telecommunications, Finance, Academia/Education, Tech, Waste Management, Real Estate, and Media, among others.

Speaking, the Project Lead Coordinator of Ibadan JobFest, Temitope Ilesanmi, stated that the event was conceived to serve as a bridge between addressing the challenges of unemployability, unemployment, and the growing demands of today’s workforce.

Ilesanmi, who is also a Human Resources Business Partner at Profound Impact Consult, described the Ibadan JobFest as more than just a job fair.

“This is not a one-time event. Ibadan JobFest is an annual social intervention project that will equip, connect, and position talents and businesses for long-term success. We are already working on follow-up initiatives, including employability bootcamps, mentorship programmes that will provide continuous support for job seekers, employees and even employers.

“With its successful maiden edition, Ibadan JobFest has set the pace for youth-focused, solution-driven employment initiatives in Oyo State and is poised to become a major platform for talent discovery and economic empowerment in the region.

“As the city of Ibadan continues to evolve as a hub for education, innovation, and youth development, initiatives like JobFest serve as timely reminders that with the right support, the future of Nigerian youth is indeed bright.

“This is a social intervention project and we believe that with access to the right information, practical tools, and strong professional networks, Nigerian youths can thrive not only locally but on a global stage,” he said.

In their separate remarks, renowned Human Capital Development and HR professional Christian Nonso and Dr Lola Odeyale Ayo Fasida, respectively, spoke on the topic, “The Future of Work: Skills, Strategy, and Adaptability.”

They emphasised the importance of digital skills, critical thinking, and resilience in navigating the modern employment landscape.

The event also featured a panel discussion with top professionals from across 12 sectors.

The session explored youth employability, bridging the school-to-work gap, and how organisations can design inclusive hiring practices that empower Nigerian youth.

Speaking, one of the participants at the event, a graduate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Mariam Akinyele, explained that “Ibadan JobFest opened my eyes to opportunities I didn’t know existed. I’m grateful for this exposure.”

Another participant at the event, a recent graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Temilade Adeyemi, stated that “Ibadan JobFest was a game-changer for me. I got to speak with industry leaders, submitted my CV, and I learned how to tailor my resume for different roles. It was worth the trip from Ogbomosho.”

