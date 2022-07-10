Remaining relevant in post-COVID workplace

A review of Johnson Oluwasuji and Olasunkade Azeez’s Compendium of Learning Management Systems and Facilitation published by Marketplace Strategists Ltd.

UNDOUBTEDLY, the post-Covid 19 world is different from what we were used to. The pandemic has wrought many forced changes in how we work and live. Crucially, it has also reshaped how we learn and the kinds of things we know, as new skills and competencies are now required across several professions.

Good enough, social thinkers and writers are also rushing to fill the knowledge gaps to prepare us for the new workplace challenges. The result of these efforts is the publication of ‘A compendium of Learning Management Systems and Facilitation’ by Johnson Oluwasuji and Olasunkade Azeez – two men with decades of experience in human resources management, training and leadership.

The 10-chapter book, described as a complete compilation of outstanding knowledge in the field, is a timely intervention in learning and development – even as the world seeks new understanding in human development practice.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Across its pages, the authors proffer ideas to address operations of human capital development – covering both the theory and practice of training. It comprehensively treats the training and learning process, training needs analysis, training design, training implementation and delivery, training evaluation, e-learning and distance learning and the whole of the training gamut. It is thus an invaluable resource for HR departments, consultants and students. However, the book is also accessible to other categories of knowledge seekers considering that the usage of words and terminologies are simple and easy to decipher and understand.

The book contains graphics and illustrations, models, self-discovery tools and concepts, all beautifully combined in theoretical and practical frameworks to make it easily impactful. This easy-to-understand design forte significantly distinguishes this book from others in its category.

‘A compendium of Learning Management Systems and Facilitation’ is presented as the go-to resource for all required to prepare employees for higher-level tasks in the workplace. It offers a practical guide to help companies and individuals navigate the pitfalls of the evolving workplace and business landscape for human capital development practitioners and all those interested in harnessing their full potential. A read-through proves that the book met this goal. It is thus a worthy handbook for employers and employees alike.

The ten chapters in the book include sections on Training and the Learning Process, Training needs analysis, Training design considerations, and Training policy and administration. Others are Training implementation and delivery, transfer of training/learning and Issue of reentry, and Professional Ethical Standards and Training regulators.Other chapters are Distance Learning and electronic learning, Mentoring and coaching, and Training evaluation.

A compendium of Learning Management Systems and Facilitation comes highly recommended, with robust endorsements from industry heavyweights. Sir Joseph Ari, Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, described it as ‘a must-read’ for policymakers. Professor Olusola Fajana, a former Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Lesotho, admonished to ‘make the book your companion and your net worth cannot be the same.’ Major General A.I. Muraina (retd), President of the Nigerian Institute of Management, said the book contains tools ‘that will eventually make readers master the game to become capable leaders.’





Mrs Janet Jolaoso, former president of the Nigerian Institute for Training and Development, praised the book’s ‘exceeding depth of knowledge displayed in the simplest forms’. Dr S.O Ajose-Harrison, Director General of the Public Service Staff Development Centre, described it as a natural pick for leaders whose journey into the 21st century and beyond is not blurred.’

The authors, Oluwasuji and Azeez, are experienced industry players with certification and membership in several local and global learning and management development institutions. They have headed HR and learning departments at several local and multinational organisations and serve as resource persons and faculty of many professional institutes.