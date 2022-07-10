Ilechukwu’s inspirational painting, welded metal

The artist’s paintings and sculptures reflect his vision and desire to solve problems creatively.

BEYOND art’s aesthetics and critical appreciation, Emeka Ilechukwu adds inspirational value using painting and sculpture. The artist also takes a critical perspective into the virtual world against the fragility of human submission to things man created himself.

Through his paintings and welded metal art, Ilechukwu creates the duality, at different times, of the fundamental values of fine art, making the best application of materials in recalling the past and documenting subsisting changes in everyday life.

In one of his works titled ‘Trio Beat’, Ilechukwu asserted that as much it’s possible for a solo drummer to achieve great beats, “it takes drummers to have a percussion symphony.”

He explained the inspirational lesson of the mixed media work: “We can do more when individuals play their role with regard and respect to the team. Choose your orchestra, play your part with honour, diligence and dexterity.”

‘Ndi Nne Mama’, a mixed media made from African teak, is among his recent works. It recalls how a local Mother’s Day event was celebrated while he was in primary school. A figurative painting of relief on panels, ‘Ndi Nne Mama’ depicts eight women, each with a different fashion of either native or combined styles of western and African textures. Adding to the beauty of the work is the elegance that the artist weaves around the women’s postures.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“During my primary school days, in the early 1980s, there was this beautiful tradition, which Christian mothers in our community exhibit annually. Before each Mother’s Day, these amazing women would mobilize themselves, and buy all manner of gifts, mostly edible, to give out in schools. It is part of the activities leading to the big day – Mother’sDay.”

Belonging to a generation that already grew into adolescence ahead of the internet, Ilechukwu can articulate his thoughts dually. He does this much in sculptures, specifically in a welded metal piece titled ‘Enyimba-2 ‘(Real and Virtual Worlds), made this year. ‘Enyimba’ depicts an elephant that moves two round objects, possibly representing the duality of the natural and virtual worlds. He noted how the gap between the “virtual world is fusing dramatically with the real world.”

He argued that the days when Information Technology was seen as toys for the youths were over. “It is becoming so glaring that no one can do anything notable without the input of Information Technology.”





What has the elephant got to do with closing gaps between real and virtual worlds? “In this artwork, the elephant is a metaphor for structures and systems embracing the present realities of doing business. The fusion of the virtual world with the real world.”

He explained that the elephant is seen consciously lifting the virtual world, a sign of prominence and importance while preserving the link. “It is intelligence and quick thinking to embrace all the advantages this new way of doing business affords us.”

Ilechukwu’s other recent works include ‘Heartstrings’, where the artist pays tribute to all the individuals that have made indelible marks in the hearts of those they love and who love them. There’s also ‘Gush of Goodies’, with the artist highlighting the importance of intentionally developing one’s areas of strength and emotional intelligence to the point that the goodies will gush out whenever under pressure.

Ilechukwu graduated with distinction as a sculptor from the Institute of Management and Technology Enugu in 1997. He was born on August 11, 1975, in Nnewi, Anambra State, and continues to draw, sculpt and paint. These are largely informed by his inner visions and desires to solve creative problems. Through these modes of expression, he addresses socio-cultural and environmental concerns that affect him.

He explores diverse media in expressing his eclectic creative ideas, drawn from critical observation of everyday mundane things. His works are created to inspire hope and motivate courage. Ilechukwu dissects the opposing forces of life; light and darkness, good and evil; positives and negatives; he does this to tease his audience’s concrete mental imagery to ponder. Part of his art ideology is creating visual statements that add aesthetic value to the world.

Ilechukwu has had five solo exhibitions and 50 salons as an active artist. He has participated in over 13 group exhibitions nationally and internationally. Due to the uniqueness of his works, several collectors and art lovers worldwide have them in their collections.

A Senior Partner of Emeka Ilechukwu & Associates, his art outfit creates and exhibits artworks globally and also conducts mentoring programs for art students and young aspiring artists.