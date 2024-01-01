The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Hon Sunday Asefon has called on Nigerian students across the country to embrace the New Year, 2024, with optimism, urging them to remain focused and determined in pursuing their academic goals.

Asefon in his new year message to the students on Monday, reminded the students that it was only through hard work and perseverance that their dreams of higher educational attainment could be achieved.

He expressed the commitment of the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the welfare of students, saying this was reflected in some of the policies the President has so far enunciated in the over six months when he assumed office.

“President Tinubu compassionate father, builder of youth and lover of education. A leader with incomparable zeal for improved welfare for staff, students and educational advancement, in whose six months of Renewed Hope administration, education sector and student have recorded the highest level of attention, priority and giant strides,” he said.

He listed some of the policies of the government having a direct impact on the welfare of students including signing into law the Student Loan Act, approval of busses for student union governments and all national student bodies, and embargo on indiscriminate payable fee hikes in all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Asefon, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), also stated that it was a matter of priority being given to the education sector that Tinubu approved the reversal of the 40 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) deduction policy from Tertiary institutions into the federation account and removal of academic institutions from Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) payment platform among others.

While urging all Nigerians to support the current administration to succeed, Asefon pledged the commitment of his office to sustain the gains by providing adequate information, inclusion and management of all student-related policies, programmes and activities of the government to better the lot of the students.

He said: “As we enter into the new year, I urge you all to remain focused and determined in pursuing your academic goals. Education is the key to our national development, and you are the future leaders of our great nation.

“Remember that your dreams and aspirations are within your reach, and with hard work and perseverance, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

“However, I encourage you all to be active participants in shaping the future of our country. Engage in constructive dialogue, advocate for positive change, and become agents of societal transformation.

“Remember that the power to bring about the Nigeria of our dreams lies in our hands, and it is through unity and collective action that we can truly make a difference.

“I want to assure you once more that the Asiwaju-led government is committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of every Nigerian student. He’s working tirelessly to address the challenges faced in the education sector, and we will continue to prioritise your needs and concerns. Your voices matter, and we are here to listen and act on your behalf,” he stated.

